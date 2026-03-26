‘Sheesh Mahal’ row snowballs; CM targets Kejriwal

New Delhi: A political storm has intensified in Delhi after a video linked to the alleged “Sheesh Mahal” surfaced, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma launching sharp attacks on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged misuse of public funds.



Reacting to the video, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the truth could no longer be hidden. “Now the truth cannot be hidden. What was kept behind curtains for years is now before the people of Delhi,” she said. She alleged that the bungalow symbolised “corruption, arrogance and betrayal of public trust,” adding that it was “not just a building, but a living proof of moral decline.”

Gupta claimed that a project initially estimated at around Rs 8 crore escalated to nearly Rs 62 crore, raising serious questions about financial irregularities. She pointed to the presence of “50 ACs, expensive interiors, foreign coffee machines and high-end equipment,” alleging misuse of taxpayer money. “When people were struggling during the pandemic, those in power were busy building a palace for themselves,” she said.

Calling it a “black chapter of corruption,” Gupta urged citizens to watch the video and judge for themselves. She also assured strict action, stating that “no one found guilty will be spared,” and that a detailed probe is underway through the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma released a video walkthrough of the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, describing it as a factual account for public scrutiny. “Delhi was promised politics of simplicity and honesty… What is visible here today is completely different from those promises,” he said.

Highlighting luxury features, Verma noted installations such as a modular kitchen worth Rs.1.5 crore, chandeliers up to Rs.88 lakh, curtains worth Rs.95 lakh and nearly 50 air conditioners. “Nearly 50 ACs in one bungalow, all maintained on public money. The people of Delhi deserve to know how their hard-earned money is being spent,” he said.

He also questioned the timing of the expenditure, stating, “When Delhi was struggling during COVID… prioritising such work raises serious questions about governance.”

Emphasising accountability, Verma added, “This is not about politics, it is about public money… every rupee must be justified,” asserting that the video allows citizens to see the reality for themselves.