Shastri Park: 3 killed as truck runs over pavement dwellers

New Delhi: In a tragic accident in the early hours of Monday, three people lost their lives, and two others were seriously injured when a Canter truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the central verge in Shastri Park.



The police alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shastri Park Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. near Tarbuz Market, behind the Shastri Park metro station.

The Canter truck was traveling from Seelampur towards the Iron Bridge when it veered off the road and climbed onto the central verge.

The truck ran over five individuals who were sleeping on the footpath. The driver of the truck fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle at the spot.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 4:56 am reporting the accident. Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene, and the injured were quickly transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, three of the victims, all unidentified males, were declared dead at the hospital. The other two victims, identified as Mustaq (35) and Kamlesh (36) suffered serious injuries and are currently receiving medical care.

The deceased individuals have yet to be identified, and police are working to trace their families. A FIR has been registered under sections 281, 106, and 125A of the BNS at the Shastri Park Police Station.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver, who remains at large. The police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident, including examining CCTV footage from the area and interviewing witnesses to gather more information about the driver and the circumstances leading up to the accident.

This incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by people sleeping on footpaths and central verges, particularly in crowded urban areas like Delhi.

Despite numerous warnings and accidents in the past, many individuals with nowhere else to go continue to use these areas as makeshift sleeping spots, putting themselves at great risk.

Local authorities have urged the public to avoid sleeping in such dangerous locations and have called for increased vigilance among drivers,

particularly during the early morning hours when visibility is low.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that all efforts are being made to bring the culprit to justice and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.