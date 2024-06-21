Sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuria gang caught after brief exchange of fire

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter and a weapons supplier of the Tillu Tajpuria gang after a brief exchange of gunfire.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Sumit alias Jhumka alias Pankaj (29) resident of Village Bakheta, District Rohtak, Haryana.

According to the Police, the accused Sumit was wanted in several high-profile cases, including murder and attempted murder.

The arrest occurred following a tip-off about Sumit’s movements near Sector 24, Rohini.

A team of the Delhi Police, led by Inspector Amit Dahiya and supervised by ACP Ishwar Singh and DCP Rohini, set up a trap on Pansali Road.

The accused Sumit, on a stolen motorcycle, opened fire when signaled to stop. The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg and subsequently apprehending him. He was taken to BSA Hospital for treatment.

Sumit was found with a pistol, three live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, and

Rs. 8000 in cash. He was a parole jumper from a 2021 murder case in Kanjhawala and was also wanted for the April 2024 murder of Narender, a member of the Gogi gang.