Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania gang arrested

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended a sharpshooter and hardcore gang member affiliated with the notorious Neeraj Bawania gang, officials said on Thursday. The arrest was made by the Northern Range of Crime Branch.



The accused has been identified as Narendra alias Ghoda (42) a native of Rohtak, Haryana, who was wanted

in connection with two murder cases and an arms offence in 2017.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team led by Inspector Satish Malik, under the supervision of ACP

Vivek Tyagi, set up a well-coordinated trap near Japani Park, Sec-10, Rohini, successfully nabbing Ghoda. According to Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra

Singh Yadav, during the interrogation, Ghoda made shocking revelations about his involvement in multiple heinous crimes.

He confessed to the murders of Ranbir alias ‘Golu’ and Dhaula in Village Asoda, which he executed with the help of his associates, namely Sandeep, Ashish, Ashwani, and Sanjay. Ghoda’s criminal journey took a fateful turn when he encountered the notorious Neeraj Bawania-Kala Asodia gang during his time in judicial custody in 2013.

After affiliating himself with the Neeraj Bawania gang, Ghoda sought vengeance for the murder of Kala Asodia, orchestrated by Ashok Pradhan and his accomplices in front of Rohtak court.