Sharpshooter of Hasim Baba gang held in Delhi

New Delhi: The crime branch of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of Hasim Baba gang, who was wanted for a murder in Jama Masjid police station area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sehzad alias Samir (43), a resident of Indira Vihar. He was previously involved in two criminal cases, they said.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime said that information was received from the crime branch that the above-wanted criminal Sehzad alias Asif would come to Delhi Cantt. Railway Station.

“Based on technical surveillance, a trap was laid by a police team led by inspector Rajeev Bamal under the close supervision of ACP Sushil Kumar, and the accused was apprehended from Delhi Cantt. Railway Station,” Yadav mentioned.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works for the Hasim Baba gang and usually visits Kabutar Market, Jama Masjid for the sale and purchase of birds. He further disclosed that on April 28, he got direction from Hashim Baba when he had come to Patiala House Court from jail to attend the trial to kill Furkan to take revenge for beating Sehazad’s son on April, 23,” Yadav said.

“Later on the evening, he along with his associates Shanu, Burhan, and Maya had gone to kill Furkan but shot dead Furkan’s brother Imran aka Nanhe in Kabutar Market, Jama Masjid, Yadav further said.

Other associates involved in the murder case were arrested by local police. Hasim Baba gang operates in the area of East, North-East, and Shahdara districts of Delhi, the official further added.