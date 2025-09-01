Sharpshooter, aide arrested in Ujwa encounter

NEW DELHI: A sharpshooter and a logistics provider allegedly linked to the Nandu–Venkat Garg gang were arrested following an encounter in Delhi’s Ujwa area, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Anmol Kohli (25), a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Haryana, and Naveen alias Bhanja (26), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana. Both were wanted in connection with a firing and extortion case registered at Chhawla Police Station.

The encounter took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a Special Cell team laid a trap on Kharkhari Road near Ujwa village, acting on specific inputs. When signalled to surrender, the duo allegedly opened fire.

In retaliatory action, both sustained gunshot injuries, were overpowered and taken to Rao Tula Ram Hospital in Jafarpur.

Police recovered two pistols, seven live cartridges, five empty cartridges, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a motorcycle and a scooter. Naveen has a criminal record, including attempted murder and extortion-related incidents, while Anmol, formerly a tea shop worker, was drawn into the gang through associates. A fresh FIR under the BNS and the Arms Act has been registered.