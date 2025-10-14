Sharjeel Imam seeks two week interim bail to contest Bihar Assembly elections

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Sharjeel Imam has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail for a period of two weeks to participate in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The plea was filed before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma Courts, which is hearing the Delhi riots conspiracy case against him.

In his application, Imam has requested bail from October 15 to October 29, citing the need to contest elections from the Bahadurganj constituency in Bihar as an independent candidate. “He is willing to contest elections from his home state Bihar which is scheduled to take place in two phases from 10.10.2025 to 16.11.2025,” the plea states.

Imam, a prominent student activist, has been booked in multiple cases related to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While he has secured bail in some matters, he remains in judicial custody in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, where the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked. His regular bail plea was denied by the Delhi High Court on September 2, and the matter is currently pending before the

Supreme Court.

In his interim bail petition, Imam described himself as a “political prisoner and a student activist,” emphasising the importance of his participation in the electoral process.

Legal experts say interim bail is rare and depends on court assessment. Imam’s application, tied to elections and UAPA charges, could set a precedent, allowing him to campaign in Bihar while balancing judicial obligations.