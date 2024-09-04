Sharda University Hosts CME Program to Celebrate National Nutrition Week 2024

Greater Noida: The Department of Community Medicine at the School of Medical Sciences and Research (SMS&R) of Sharda University organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on September 3, 2024, in celebration of National Nutrition Week, observed annually from September 1 to 7. The week is dedicated to raising awareness about proper nutrition and healthy lifestyles to promote wellbeing and happiness.



The event was graced by the presence of University Chancellor Mr. P.K. Gupta, Dean of the Medical College Dr. Nirupma Gupta, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Ram Murti Sharma. The program was led by organising secretary Dr. Shalini Srivastava, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, with support from Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Dr. Amit Singh Pawaiya, Dr. Neha Tyagi, Dr. Meraj Gohar, Dr. Anjali Sen, and Dr. Neeraj Pal Singh, who all played vital roles in making the event a success.

Dr. Shalini Srivastava emphasised the importance of National Nutrition Week, stating, "National Nutrition Week reminds us how crucial proper nutrition is for good health. Our goal is to provide everyone with accurate information about nutrition and inspire them to take care of their health. Through this program, we are offering personalised diet plans and counselling to students, teachers, and staff so that they can adopt healthy habits in their lives."

The event featured a range of interactive sessions, including health assessments using advanced body-fat analyser machines. Participants received personalised dietary advice and custom meal plans from nutrition experts, tailored to meet individual needs. Informative presentations covered key topics such as "Food, Fads, and Myths," "New Dietary Guidelines (NIN ICMR 2024)," and effective strategies for "Weight Management Diets." These sessions aimed to educate attendees on current nutritional best practices and dispel common misconceptions about diet and health.