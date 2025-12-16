Sham call centre busted in north Delhi; 3 masterminds held: Cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a sham call centre in north Delhi allegedly involved in cheating people across the country by luring them with fraudulent insurance policies, an official said.

Police said that they arrested three alleged masterminds and apprehended 29 telecallers, including 23 women and six men.

“The illegal call centre was unearthed during an operation carried out under Operation CyHawk 2.0, a special drive aimed at dismantling organised cybercrime networks,” DCP (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

According to police, the action followed a tip-off received on December 9 about a suspicious call centre operating from a house in the Shastri Nagar area. During the raid, police found several men and women making calls to prospective customers.

“On noticing the police team, the callers immediately disconnected the calls, raising suspicion,” the DCP said.

The owner of the premises and the alleged mastermind of the operation was identified as Nazar Abbas (39).

When asked to produce any licence or permission to run a call centre, he failed to provide any document, according to police.

During interrogation, Abbas allegedly revealed that the group procured data of the people whose insurance policies had either lapsed,

stopped or matured.

The victims were then contacted and misled with offers of lucrative new insurance policies, benefits on old or defaulted policies and refunds of agent commissions.

“Once a customer showed interest, the telecallers would forward the details to Abbas and two supervisors -- Ravi (30) and Vicky Thakur (22) -- who would further persuade the victims and send them online payment links,”

Banthia said.

Investigators said Abbas, in connivance with Ravi and Vicky, had been running the fake call centre for the past six months. They had hired 29 telecallers -- 23 women and six men -- most of them in the age group of 18 to 28 years, to carry out the fraud.

