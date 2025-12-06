Shalimar Bagh gets a boost as CM Gupta reviews, inaugurates works

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated and inspected a series of development projects across the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, focusing on strengthening civic infrastructure and addressing long-pending demands of residents.

During her visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed roads and drainage facilities in the KU, FU, ED and ND blocks of Pitampura. These include redevelopment of both front and back lanes, which officials said would significantly ease mobility and improve sanitation in the area. Gupta also reviewed the boundary wall construction being carried out by the Public Works Department.

Speaking to officials at the site, the Chief Minister said the redevelopment of these neighbourhoods was being taken up on priority. “We are committed to ensuring improved civic infrastructure for every resident. The long-pending works in these blocks are now being completed at a fast pace,” she said.

Gupta also conducted a detailed inspection in the GP Block Seva Basti area, where she reviewed the progress of several public facilities under construction. These include a toilet block, Atal Canteen, Arogya Mandir and a Drinking Water ATM. She directed officials to fast-track work to ensure that all amenities become operational at the earliest. “These facilities are essential for people’s daily needs and must be completed without delay,” she said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that several major projects, such as a multi-level parking facility, a community hall, an auditorium, revamped parks and renovated DDA markets, are progressing rapidly across the constituency. She said the government’s focus was on delivering “uninterrupted development” over the next five years.

Reassuring local residents, Gupta said her administration remained fully dedicated to resolving constituency-level issues. “My time is completely devoted to public service. Every issue raised by people will be addressed on priority,” she remarked while seeking detailed updates from concerned departments on ongoing and upcoming projects.

The visit marks one of the Chief Minister’s most extensive reviews of civic works in the area, signalling a push for accelerated development in Shalimar Bagh.