‘Shakti Samvad’ reinforces the resolve for a women-led India; CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the inaugural ceremony of ‘Shakti Samvad: A Two-Day Capacity Building and Training Programme’, organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, as the Chief Guest. Addressing Chairpersons, Members and officers of State Women’s Commissions from across the country, she spoke at length on women’s empowerment, safety, economic self-reliance, and women’s leadership in decision-making. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ms B. Radhika Chakravarthy, along with other Members of the Commission, were also present.

Appreciating the programme’s focus on legal awareness, grievance redressal, policy consultation and capacity building, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would instil courage and self-confidence in millions of daughters across the country. She called for collective action around three core priorities: women’s safety and dignity, their economic empowerment, and their meaningful participation in decision-making and leadership.

Highlighting concrete steps taken by the Delhi Government for women, Rekha Gupta noted that women have been permitted to work night shifts, subject to strict adherence to safety standards. To support working women especially women workers 500 ‘Palna Kendras’ (creches) have been established for their children, enabling mothers to work with peace of mind. To promote economic empowerment, a decision has been taken to provide collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 crore to women to help them start their own businesses. On safety, 10,000 state-of-the-art cameras and one lakh smart, sensor-based LED lights are being installed across the city. To ensure swift justice, approval has been granted for 53 new judicial posts, paving the way for the establishment of fast-track special courts.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Shakti Samvad’ is not merely a theme but a platform through which women’s collective strength and dialogue shape the future. In line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, she said India has moved beyond women’s empowerment to an era of women-led governance and women-led decision-making. She cited examples such as women’s leadership in the Republic Day parade, their commanding roles in the armed forces and courageous displays, the journey of a woman from a tribal family to the highest constitutional office of the country, and women’s leadership in Parliament each reflecting the growing decisive role of women in India.

Referring to the social transformation from ‘Beti Bachao’ to ‘Beti Padhao’ and now ‘Beti Badhao’, the Chief Minister said the country has reached a stage where expanding opportunities to realise daughters’ dreams and aspirations is essential. She emphasised that Women’s Commissions are centres of strength and trust, where aggrieved women first look for support, and that it is a collective responsibility to reach them in time and ensure justice, support and security. She also lauded the dedication and resolve of Women’s Commission Chairpersons from remote regions, particularly the North-Eastern states, and paid tribute to the Commission’s 34-year journey marked by struggle and inspiration.

Sharing her experience, Rekha Gupta said that women today are not limited to offering suggestions; they are taking decisions and bearing responsibility for their implementation; this, she said, is the true meaning of empowerment. She urged all Chairpersons and Members of Women’s Commissions to continue with the same will and commitment to support half the nation’s population, ensure safe and dignified living conditions, and further strengthen women’s decisive role in nation-building.