‘Shakti Samvad’ empowers women’s collective voice: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the national focus has moved beyond women’s empowerment to an era of women-led governance, asserting that women today are not just participants but key decision-makers shaping India’s future.

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘Shakti Samvad: A Two-Day Capacity Building and Training Programme’ organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta said, “Shakti Samvad is not merely a theme, but a platform where women’s collective strength and dialogue shape the future of the nation.” She was speaking as the chief guest to Chairpersons, Members and officers of State Women’s Commissions from across the country.

The Chief Minister outlined Delhi government’s roadmap for women’s safety, economic self-reliance and leadership. Emphasising safety, she said, “Delhi will be made safer through fast-track special courts, advanced surveillance cameras and smart lighting.” She added that approval has been granted for 53 new judicial posts, paving the way for fast-track courts to ensure swift justice for women.

Highlighting infrastructure measures, Gupta said that 10,000 state-of-the-art cameras and one lakh sensor-based LED streetlights are being installed across the city to enhance public safety. On economic empowerment, she announced that women entrepreneurs will be provided collateral-free loans of up to Rs.10 crore to help them start and expand businesses.

The Chief Minister also pointed to policy measures supporting working women, stating, “Women have been permitted to work night shifts, subject to strict safety standards, and 500 Palna Kendras have been set up to support working mothers.” Referring to the broader national vision, Gupta said, “India has progressed from ‘Beti Bachao’ to ‘Beti Padhao’ and now to ‘Beti Badhao’, where our focus is on expanding opportunities so that daughters can fulfil their aspirations.” She cited women’s leadership in the armed forces, Parliament, the Republic Day parade and the country’s highest constitutional office as examples of this transformation.

Calling Women’s Commissions “centres of strength and trust”, the Chief Minister said it was a collective responsibility to ensure timely support, justice and dignity for women. “True empowerment,” she said, “is when women take decisions and bear responsibility for their implementation.”