Shakarpur gets Arogya Mandir boost as MCD lays foundation

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of an ‘Arogya Mandir’ at Sanjay Park in Shakarpur, aiming to strengthen access to primary healthcare services at the local level. The ceremony was led by Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.



The initiative is expected to provide improved and accessible healthcare facilities to residents, reducing the need to travel long distances for basic medical treatment. Speaking at the event, the Mayor said the project reflects a continued focus on citizen welfare and strengthening urban health infrastructure.

Among those present were Member of Parliament Harsh Malhotra, MLA Abhay Verma, Shahdara South Zone Chairman Ram Kishore Sharma, along with senior municipal officials and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted that initiatives such as the Arogya Mandir are part of broader efforts to ensure equitable healthcare access. He noted that strengthening primary healthcare systems is essential for addressing routine medical needs efficiently while easing the burden on larger hospitals.

The Mayor also directed officials to ensure that construction is completed within a stipulated timeframe, maintaining transparency and quality standards. He reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to prioritising public welfare projects and improving civic amenities across the city.

Public representatives at the event described the project as a significant step in local development, stating that it would enhance the quality of life for residents. They also underscored the importance of continued investment in healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level.

The Arogya Mandir initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the civic body to build a more responsive and inclusive urban healthcare system, with a focus on accessibility, efficiency, and community well-being.