Shahdara: Former caretaker arrested from Rajasthan for killing elderly couple

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a former caretaker for the brutal murder of an elderly couple and looting their jewellery in east Delhi’s Shahdara, following a nearly 500-kilometre chase that ended in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the case initially appeared to be a perfect, evidence-free crime.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 3-4, and the accused, Ashok Kumar Sen (32), a resident of Nangloi here, was arrested on

Tuesday, they said.

The couple was identified as Virendra Kumar Bansal (71) and his wife, Parvesh Bansal (65), the police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said that the case came to light at around 12.30 am on January 4, when a PCR call was received that his parents were lying unconscious in their house and appeared to be dead.

A police team rushed to the spot where they found Parvesh lying unconscious on a bed in a room near the outer gate. In another room, Virender was found lying on a bed with blood oozing from his mouth and nose, visible bruises around both eyes and a mark resembling a nail wound on his head.

“Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Given the gravity of the double murder, multiple teams were formed,” Verma said.

Police said that the crime scene suggested meticulous planning. The perpetrator had covered his body completely, worn gloves, and ensured that no physical or forensic evidence was left behind. CCTV footage showed a person entering and exiting the building only through blind spots, making identification difficult.

The team checked dozens of CCTV camera footages and relatives, neighbours, and all persons who had any direct or indirect connection with the deceased were questioned at length, they said.

Teams analysed call detail records of over 50 mobile numbers, conducted area-dump analysis and scrutinised dossiers of more than 300 known criminals with similar modus operandi, they added.