Shahdara fire during e-rickshaw charging hurts six, two critical

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a residential building in Shahdara’s Vishwas Nagar area, leaving six people unconscious due to smoke inhalation.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:50 am at Bhim Gali, where an electric rickshaw caught fire while charging on the ground floor, reportedly caused by a short circuit. Police received the emergency call through PCR from the scene, which stated that a fire had started inside a house but there was no information on whether anyone was trapped. The family, who were asleep in an adjacent room, were affected by the smoke.

Six individuals were found unconscious and immediately rushed to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital for medical attention.

Among the injured were two women in critical condition: Jyoti, wife of Sunny, and Jyoti, wife of Dinesh. Both were suffering severe smoke inhalation and were later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment. Sunny, who sustained burns on both hands covering five to ten percent of his body, was discharged from the hospital. The other four patients, including two children aged six and seven and another adult woman, were reported stable with no external injuries.

Authorities launched an investigation after the crime team inspected the site. An FIR was registered at Farsh Bazar Police Station under sections relating to negligence and fire safety violations. The inquiry continues. The incident underscores the risks of charging electric vehicles indoors, particularly in poorly ventilated residential buildings.