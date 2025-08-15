Shahdara: Cop’s son shot four times after late-night verbal spat

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man, son of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, sustained four gunshot wounds in a late-night firing incident in Naveen, Shahdara, during the intervening night of

August 14 and 15.

Police were alerted via a PCR call received at Shahdara Police Station.

The victim, identified as Akhil Panwar, a resident of Shahdara, was shot around 1:07 am near the police quarters after a heated argument allegedly triggered

by abusive remarks.

The accused, brothers Saurav and Gaurav Nagar, residents of Mohan Park, Naveen Shahdara, and sons of the late Surender Nagar, allegedly summoned Panwar to the spot before opening fire.

The control room was informed at 1:43 am by caller Ridham Surma, who stated the brothers had called his friend to Tikona Park, behind the Naveen Shahdara police station, and shot him.

Surma rushed Panwar to Max Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Police sources said Panwar, listed as a “bad character” at Shahdara police station, is now stable.

Initial findings indicate the dispute escalated over alleged abusive language directed at the brothers.

The duo fled immediately and remains absconding.

Senior officers confirmed multiple teams are conducting raids to trace them.

The case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning acquaintances of both sides.

The attack’s proximity to police housing has raised concern over its brazenness.

Investigators are probing whether it was premeditated or an impulsive reaction.

Authorities expect arrests soon, noting the case underscores tensions between individuals with known criminal histories in Shahdara.