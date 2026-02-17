Shah lays e-foundation for ₹368 crore Spl Cell HQ on 79th Raising Day

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered an address at the 79th Raising Day of the Delhi Police force, wherein he mentioned the Integrated Headquarters for the Special Cell that would cost Rs 368 crore. He said that the Integrated Headquarters would be a powerful tool for the Special Cell of the Delhi Police Force in the fight against terrorism, narcotics, and crime.



The e-stone laying ceremony for the state-of-the-art complex was performed by the Home Minister himself. He said that the Integrated Headquarters would be a landmark step for the security of the nation. This would be the most modern complex that would be used for the fight against terrorism and other intricate criminal activities. This complex would include an indoor firing range, a state-of-the-art war room, cyber labs, training halls, and other modern facilities that would help the Special Cell of the Delhi Police force sharpen its skills in the fight against terrorism.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police force has shown its prowess in the handling of major terror cases, narcotics rackets, counterfeit currency syndicates, organised crime, and other complex cybercrimes across the nation.

The Home Minister said that the government is committed to furthering the internal security scenario of the nation by implementing reforms in the police force, providing the best of training, and using the most modern technology that would help the police force cope with the modern-day security challenges.

The Home Minister also mentioned that the security scenario of the nation’s capital is unique since there are constitutional authorities and foreign missions that are based there. The modernisation of the police force is the need of the hour if the nation has to cope with the global security scenario.