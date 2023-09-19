Shadow of violence looms ahead of DUSU polls

New Delhi: As the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections approach after a gap of four years, the charged political atmosphere seems to have spilled over into incidents of violence in the North Campus.



Multiple videos depicting these incidents have surfaced online, with both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) claiming to be victims of violence and harassment.

In Ramjas College, many political representatives were observed wielding sticks in their hands while marching in groups and chanting slogans and pushing people to make way. Millennium Post reached out to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North District, who shed light on the situation.

He stated, “We immediately dispatched personnel to the campus upon receiving reports of the situation. However, it is noteworthy that neither of the political groups, despite the allegations, was willing to file a formal complaint or an FIR.”

Kalsi went on to emphasise that a substantial number of police personnel had been deployed on the campus to prevent any untoward incidents.

He noted that when calls reporting violence started coming in, no injured individuals were found, and even after insisting, the alleged victims declined to undergo medical tests.

This lack of formal complaints and medical evidence left the police with limited options but to enhance security measures to prevent any potential future chaos.