SFI to move HC against DU’s Rs 1L bond mandate for poll candidates

New Delhi: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday opposed Delhi University’s decision requiring student union election candidates to submit a Rs 1 lakh bond, calling it “arbitrary and exclusionary” and announcing plans to move the high court.

The August 8 notification mandates the bond as a safeguard against property defacement during campaigning. DUSU elections for 2025–26 are set for September 18, with counting the following day.

SFI leaders argued the rule will deter ordinary and marginalised students while favouring wealthy candidates.