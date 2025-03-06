SFI secures majority in Ambedkar Univ Delhi student polls with 24 seats

New Delhi: The Students’ Federation of India on Wednesday secured majority in the Ambedkar University Delhi Students’ Council (AUDSC) elections, winning 24 out of 45 seats.

Held after a six-year gap, the elections saw enthusiastic participation by students across campuses, with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) making significant gains on the Karampura campus besides making debut on the Lodhi Road and Qutub Institutional Area campuses, a statement issued by the SFI said.

The final seat tally on the Kashmere Gate campus saw the SFI winning 16 seats, AISA 4, ABVP 2, and Independents 6.

On Karampura campus, the SFI won 5 seats, AISA 2, ABVP 1, and Independents 4.

The Lodhi Road campus saw the SFI secure 1 seat, with Independents winning the other 2, while the ABVP and AISA failed to open their accounts. On the Qutub Institutional Area campus, the SFI won both seats, while the ABVP and AISA drew a blank.

The SFI has thus emerged as the leading force in the AUDSC and will play a key role in electing the five-member central coordination committee (CCC), the highest decision-making body of the council.

“In 2018 and 2019, the SFI won the majority and led the CCC. This time, despite the administration’s attempts to delay the elections, we ensured that student democracy was restored,” Shefali, SFI secretary at Kashmere Gate, said.

The left-wing student organisation also claimed that the results reflected the rejection of right-wing student politics. Anan, SFI convenor at Karampura Gate, alleged that the ABVP attempted to influence the students through faculty appointments in new departments, but failed to gain any traction.

AISA alleged election irregularities at AUD, citing rule changes and lack of transparency. SFI is set to shape the CCC as the

process advances.