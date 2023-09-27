Sexual harassment cases: Govt depts to establish ICCs

New Delhi: Various Delhi government departments and organisations are swiftly establishing Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) to effectively handle cases of sexual harassment.



This move comes in response to directives issued by Women and Child Development minister Atishi, aiming to ensure a safe and respectful workplace environment.

Despite the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act of 2013 mandating the formation of ICCs in offices or branches with 10 or more employees, an official revealed that many Delhi government departments previously lacked such committees.

A senior official explained that they had recently established a five-member departmental committee, led by an assistant registrar, to address complaints from female employees.

“We are proactively urging our office staff to take full advantage of this committee’s services. Female employees are now encouraged to step forward with any sexual harassment complaints as necessary. Consistent meetings will be scheduled to effectively address and resolve any arising concerns,” he stated.

The recent impetus for action was triggered by the arrest of a senior official from the women and child development department, who stands accused of repeatedly raping a minor and impregnating her. Shockingly, it was discovered that he had evaded consequences despite prior complaints of sexual harassment by several female colleagues.

Consequently, the government issued fresh instructions to all departments to ensure compliance with the PoSH Act.

The Department of Women and Child Development reported that similar “reconstitution” efforts were underway in other departments as well. Atishi had directed the Chief Secretary to draft comprehensive processes and rules aimed at strengthening ICCs across departments.

Earlier in her letter to the Chief Secretary, Atishi stated, “Establish a mechanism to identify individuals within all Delhi government departments and bodies who have faced repeated allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation. Such recurring complaints may signify a pattern of misconduct towards women, and if left unchecked, could lead to grave offenses.”

Sources stressed the necessity of enhancing ICCs, citing an instance in the women and child development department where complaints of sexual harassment had been dismissed with excuses like “casual remarks made by officers and staff” and “lack of clarity regarding administrative matters.”

Atishi emphasised the importance of ICC composition, ensuring that it is equipped to question senior officials, thus bolstering accountability and transparency within the government.