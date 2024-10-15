Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Court records statement of witness

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of a witness in a case of alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot recorded the statement of the witness and posted the matter on October 19 for further proceedings. The court on May 10 ordered framing the charge of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh, a BJP leader, in the case lodged on a complaint from six female wrestlers, observing that there was “sufficient evidence” against him.

It had directed framing of charges against Singh, a six-time former Lok Sabha MP, under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).