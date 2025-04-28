Sexual assault case: Court sentences man to 7 yrs RI

New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in December 2022, saying the penalty should be commensurate with the gravity of the “loathsome act.”

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence against the 41-year-old man, who had been convicted under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 B (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code.

In an order dated April 23, the court said, “The penalty awarded to the convict should be commensurate with the gravity of the loathsome act so that it serves as an effective deterrence to like-minded people.”

It sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment after taking into consideration the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, such as the age of the victim and the convict, along with their social and economic conditions.

Regarding compensation, the court said, “The victim has been subjected to sexual assault, mental and physical trauma. Because of the incident, not only the victim but her family members have been

subjected to humiliation and insult, and the incident has left a grave impact on the victim’s mental, physical and emotional being, for which she needs financial support.”

It then awarded her Rs 3 lakh as compensation.