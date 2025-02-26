Sextortionist posing as YouTube employee held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell arrested Sahid (27) from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for running a sextortion racket. Posing as a YouTube employee and as a Delhi Police inspector, he blackmailed victims. A complainant, fearing an objectionable video’s release, initially paid Rs 3.61 lakh but was coerced into paying Rs 25 lakh.

Tracked and arrested in Yamuna Nagar, he was linked to a larger gang led by Mazid. Authorities are identifying his associates.