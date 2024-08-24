Sewer crisis in Delhi deliberate doing of BJP: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged a sewer crisis is being deliberately created in the national capital to trouble the people.



Sisodia, recently released from jail on bail, made the allegation during his padyatra in Mayur Vihar, where he was welcomed him with flowers and a ‘tilak’.

“People are praying for Arvind Kejriwal. Every child in Delhi knows that the BJP has put him in jail as part of a conspiracy. CM Arvind Kejriwal had to go to jail not because he did something wrong, but because he worked for Delhi. The BJP wants to stop the work of the people of Delhi,” he said.

Sisodia asserted that Chief Minister Kejriwal worked hard for Delhi the last nine years, but started facing resistance by the BJP. “Now our ministers are also fighting with them and I am also fighting with them. Sewer crisis is being created deliberately inside Delhi, so that the people of Delhi get troubled,” he claimed.