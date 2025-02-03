Sewage woes plague Deoli for years as authorities fail to act

NEW DELHI: For the past five to six years, residents of a Deoli constituency have been grappling with a severe sewage problem that has yet to be addressed, even in the absence of the monsoon season.

The situation has left the entire area’s sewage canal filled with untreated wastewater, leading to widespread frustration and despair among the community members.

Local inhabitants, frustrated by the lack of action, have expressed their concerns through various channels, yet no permanent solution has been provided.

The persistent sewage issue has caused residents to feel as though they are living in a polluted environment, particularly during monsoon season when conditions worsen. “No politician can solve our problems during the monsoon. We feel like we’re living in a sewage canal, like pigs,” one resident told Millennium Post, highlighting the dire nature of the ongoing problem.

The area’s unsanitary conditions are a constant source of distress, affecting the health and quality of life of everyone who lives there.

Despite numerous complaints lodged to various authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the issue has remained unresolved.

“A lot of complaints have been made about this sewage issue, and we’ve even complained to the LG, but no one has come up with a proper solution,” another frustrated resident shared with Millennium Post.

This long-standing inaction has left the community feeling neglected, and there is no clear sign of when or if the problem will be fixed.

A local business owner, an RO seller, shared his opinion on the matter, suggesting that the political system is at the root of the issue. “Somebody new and educated is needed to come in, and qualifications must be introduced for becoming a house member. An IPS officer or even a clerk must be qualified to do their job, but why does a politician not need any qualifications?” he questioned.

The business owner’s statement reflects a growing sentiment among the residents that the current political representatives, who often lack the necessary skills or commitment, are failing to address pressing local issues such as this sewage crisis.

The frustration with politicians is palpable, with some community members drawing comparisons to the previous governing party.

A local grocery shop owner voiced his disappointment with the current political situation. “What if a thief became a cashier? He would only steal the cash. Before, Congress was mugging us, and now AAP is doing the same,” he remarked, expressing a belief that the current political leadership is no better than its predecessors.

This criticism reveals a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the way political parties are handling the public’s needs, particularly in terms of infrastructure and basic sanitation.

As residents continue to face these deplorable conditions, their calls for change have grown louder.

The ongoing sewage issue not only poses a serious health risk to the community but also highlights the broader issues of governance and accountability.

Many are demanding that future leaders be held to higher standards, with a particular focus on education and qualifications to ensure that they are capable of effectively addressing the concerns of their constituents.

In response to the crisis, some residents are advocating for structural reforms, not just in how the sewage system is managed, but also in the political system itself.

“We need someone who actually knows what they’re doing,” one local resident said. “We don’t just want promises. We want solutions.” This sentiment resonates across the locality, as people grow increasingly tired of empty assurances and ineffective governance.

While the sewage problem remains unresolved, the underlying frustrations have prompted many to consider the need for change, both at the local level and within the broader political landscape.

Residents continue to demand accountability, hoping their voices will be heard. They seek better sanitation and capable leadership, hoping their long-standing issues will finally be addressed.