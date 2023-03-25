Several students ‘detained’ on DU premises during protest

New Delhi: Nearly a dozen students protesting against the debarment of two students for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary on Delhi University campus were detained on Friday from the Arts Faculty.



The students have alleged that they were manhandled by the police and university security inside the North Campus premises. According to police, 11 students demonstrating near the Vivekananda statute were removed to maintain peace and tranquillity in DU North Campus. Meanwhile, the university has said that the students did not seek permission before the protest and added that such indiscipline will not be tolerated.

The students were sitting on an indefinite strike to protest against the “draconian” action by the university authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the varsity authority and the police.

The students have claimed that heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed inside the Arts Faculty ahead of the protest. “Students who gathered for the indefinite strike against debarring of two students from DU have been beaten and detained by Delhi Police and DU Guards. As many as 25 students have been detained,” All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi president Abhigyan said.

According to sources, several students have been taken to Burari police station.

“Students gathered at Arts Faculty against the arbitary notice debarring two students have been brutally beaten, manhandled and detained. This exposes the Nexus of the police, BJP-RSS backed college administration. We will not be silenced by such measures, protest to protect our campus democracy, dissent will continue untill this notice is withdrawn!” AISA DU Secretary Anjali said.

In a video shared by the AISA activists, security forces of the university were seen dragging, removing and pushing students from the spot.

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi claimed that many of these protestors are not even from Delhi University. “They have started protesting inside the Arts Faculty. They did not even inform the police. We have asked them to at least inform the police before such gatherings. And now they have started protesting under the Vivekananda statue just to prevent the wrath of the police. This will not be tolerated. Many of these people are not even DU students,” DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said.

Delhi University has barred two students, including a Congress students’ wing leader, for a year for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary titled ‘The Modi Question’ on the 2002 Godhra riots on campus.

During this period, the students will not be allowed to take any university or college or departmental examination, according to the memorandum dated March 10. Six other students allegedly involved in the January 27 incident have been given “less strict” punishment, the official said, while indicating that more students might be implicated.

“On the request of Delhi University authorities, 11 students — nine males and two females — have been removed from near Vivekananda statute, Arts Faculty to maintain peace and and tranquillity in DU North Campus. Reportedly, they were gathering there to protest in support of some students who were expelled due to indiscipline,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.