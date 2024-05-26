Several people claim names missing from voter list at Batla House

New Delhi: Outside Batla House in Jamia Nagar, several groups of people gathered around the entrance in distress over their names being missing from the voter list.



Due to changes in the voting system, certain members from the same family were able to receive their slips while others were not.

A crowd of waiting family members emerged outside the gates, that had to be cleared by the police officials. The area surged with people that only multiplied as the day commenced. The police patrolled the length of the road in front of the polling station, which was lined with voters entering and leaving the premises.

The authorities announced over the megaphone, at intervals of two minutes each, to clear the area and leave the premises as soon as the vote was cast. Parvesh Khan, who stood at a distance from the entry gate, waiting for his brother to cast his vote said, “I didn’t receive the slip, the public is not adequately informed of the new system. Earlier we had to fill in a form and now the system is machine operated. If someone changes their address, it becomes a little confusing to cast a vote.”

The voters who could not receive a slip waited outside for their families while they cast their votes.