Several injured in late night brawl in JNU between student groups

i: A fresh wave of violence has gripped Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Languages, as clashes erupted between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and student activists. The incident occurred on the concluding day of the General Body Meeting (GBM), sparking tensions among the university community.

As per reports, the ABVP allegedly initiated the violence by attempting to disrupt the selection process for the election committee. Witnesses claim that ABVP members resorted to physical aggression against students after encountering resistance from the JNU community. Disturbing testimonies reveal instances of indiscriminate beatings targeting ordinary students, with ABVP members brandishing rods and other weapons.

Both sides have levied accusations against each other regarding the provocation of the violence. The ABVP alleges that they were attacked by student activists affiliated with organizations such as AISA and COLLECTIVE. Conversely, student activists claim that ABVP members instigated the violence in response to their growing support among the student body.

Videos circulating online depict scenes of chaos and confrontation, with individuals from both camps engaged in altercations. Several students sustained injuries during the clashes, including severe head and nose bleeding, necessitating hospitalisation for medical treatment.

This incident marks the most recent escalation in a string of confrontations between student groups vying for influence within the university. The atmosphere remains fraught with tension as both sides exchange accusations and demand accountability from the university administration.

COLLECTIVE’s Delhi state Committee, in their official statement, emphasised, “Last night’s attack resulted in severe injuries to two COLLECTIVE activists, Sourya Majumder and Priyam, who were admitted to AIIMS emergency ward due to extensive bleeding from head and nose wounds. Additionally, student activists Anwesha and Danish, the former JNUSU Joint Secretary, were forcibly held captive by ABVP members, subjected to heckling and physical assault. ABVP School of Languages Secretary Kanhaiya Kumar was observed wielding lathis against students, while Praful and Vikram, both ABVP members from the Centre for Korean Studies, were seen using various objects to attack students. Notably, Ravikant Dubey, who has no affiliation with JNU, was spotted in videos of the recent attack as well as previous incidents over the past two weeks.”

Umesh Chandra Azmera, ABVP JNU Unit president, in his statement, accused leftist groups of instigating violence during the ongoing elections. He claims that students faced obstacles such as denial of entry, missing documents, and physical assault during the GBM chaired by Aishe Ghosh and Danish Mohammad. ABVP, in their official statement, demanded fresh elections to ensure transparency.

Officials from the Vasant Kunj Police station stated that PCR calls were received around 1:15 am regarding a scuffle between students at a JNU GBM. Multiple complaints have been received, and the allegations are currently being verified. Student organisations including AIDSO, AISA, AISF, BAPSA, BASO, COLLECTIVE, CRJD, DISHA, DSF, JNUTSA, NSUI, PSA, Reservation Club, SCS, and SFI joined forces to organise a torchlight procession in solidarity with the victims of violence, advocating for an end to all forms of violence.