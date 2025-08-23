Several city schools receive bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Several schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats through e-mails which were later declared hoax, officials said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official confirmed three names of the schools that received threat -- Maxfort School in Dwarka, Crescent School in Pitampura and Kant Darshan School in Najafgarh.

Bomb scares have been plaguing the city with over 100 institutions receiving such threatening e-mails this year till now. This is the fourth such incident in the last five days when schools received such mail from a group, namely ‘Terrorizers111’.

Multiple teams of the Delhi Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad, were rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats. A thorough search operation was carried out in each of school complex before the police confirmed that the threats were fake. “Search operation is completed and nothing suspicious was found,” the officer said, adding that cyber forensic teams have begun work to trace the IP address of the sender.

According to the officials, the DFS received a call about a bomb threat at Maxfort School in Dwarka’s Sector 7 at 7.05 am. The building was evacuated to ensure the safety of the students and police, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders conducted a thorough checking.

The threat at the Dwarka school was later declared hoax, they said.