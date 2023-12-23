Seven-year-old girl killed in Ghaziabad balcony collapse

Ghaziabad: Three minor girls were trapped under the debris after the balcony of a dilapidated house collapsed on them during a family function on Thursday evening in Loni border police station area in Ghaziabad.



As per police, a 7-year-old girl has succumbed to critical head injuries while the other two victims are being treated at hospital in a critical condition. Local people rescued the girls from the debris and admitted them to the hospital.

Mohd Irfan, an auto driver lived in the Loni border area. He lives at a rented house owned by one Farooq Khan who lives in Delhi. His wife Nagma said that it was a religious feast in which relatives and friends were invited. Around 6 pm, Nagma’s sister-in-law Seema and Sabia who live in Ashok Vihar Colony were invited for the feast. While everyone was having food, Sabia’s daughter Mahi (8)and Seema’s twin daughters Sophia (7) and Sibra (10)were playing on the terrace above the house.

While playing, all three had gone to the bathroom on the rooftop to wash their hands when the bathroom balcony fell on them. All the three girls were trapped under the debris.

The family members and relatives pulled the girls out of the debris. They were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi where Sophia was declared dead while Mahi and Sibra are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“We have been living here for around three months and a few days ago we had complained to the landlord to repair the house. He agreed but didn’t start the work. If he had repaired the house on time, this accident would have been averted” said Nagma. Assistant commissioner of police, Ravi Prakash Singh said that no complaint has been received by the police.

“The victims are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police are investigating the matter to find out who is at fault.

Appropriate action will be taken after we receive a complaint,” said Singh.