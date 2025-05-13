Seven shots fired: Man shot dead near Badli Metro stn

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants near the Badli metro station in Rohini Sector-18 area on Monday evening, an official said.

Police said they received a PCR call at around 6.22 pm regarding a shooting incident near Baba Nagar Road in Samaypur Badli area, he said.

“Police who reached the spot found that the injured was already shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Jha.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigation, a group of unidentified men opened fire at Jha near the Badli metro station.

They fired seven to eight rounds before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim critically injured.

Senior police officers, along with a crime team, reached the spot and assessed the situation.

A case has been registered and legal action is being initiated, the officer said.

“The matter is being investigated from all possible angles. Crime and forensic teams have inspected the spot, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being reviewed,” the officer said.