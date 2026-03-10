Seven more held, minor apprehended in Holi clash case; police flag fake AI videos

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested seven more people and apprehended another minor in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old man during a clash between two families on Holi in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, an official said on Monday.



With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 14. Two minors have also been apprehended.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer warned that those who are circulating misleading, AI-generated videos about the incident on social media will face action.

In the latest crackdown, three among those arrested are women, namely Sayra alias Kali (40), Sharifan (50) and Salma (36), all residents of Uttam Nagar. They were taken into custody earlier for questioning in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

The other accused arrested include Suhail alias Sahil (21), Sameer Chauhan (20), Firoj (22) and Ismile (50), all residents of the same locality. Additionally, a 14-year-old minor has also been apprehended for his alleged role in the violence, police said.

According to police sources, Sayra alias Kali was the woman who allegedly got into an argument when a young girl from the victim’s family threw a water balloon that burst, splashing water on Kali who was passing by on the street.

Following this, a verbal altercation broke out between members of the two families, which eventually led to a violent clash in the densely populated JJ Colony area on March 4.

During the clash, several people allegedly attacked Tarun (26), who sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on

March 5, police said.

The incident triggered tension in the locality, following which heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel was made in the area to maintain law and order.

Dwarka DCP Kushal Pal Singh said, “We have noticed that some fake AI-generated videos are being widely spread on social media platforms about the entire incident. Our teams are checking all the videos and we are also identifying those who are behind them. Those who are spreading misinformation will also be arrested. The condition is totally peaceful in the area.”

He added that police teams are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the clash.

The officer further said they have divided the entire area in zones, sectors and sub-sectors.

The DCP said ACPs and SHOs were monitoring sectors and sub-sectors, with additional deployment of RAF, CRPF and district police personnel as the situation returned to normal. Investigation

is underway.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished “illegal portions” of a house linked to one accused, citing encroachment

on drains.