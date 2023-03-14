Seven, including 4 juveniles, held for killing car mechanic

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested and four juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing a man in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar, police said on Monday.



The arrested accused have been identified as Nihal (18), a resident of Nangloi Extension, Akash (20) and Vikas (23), both residents of Prem Nagar, they added.

Police received information on Saturday that a man was shot at in the Aman Vihar area. Yogesh, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur, was hit by a bullet and taken to the Agrasen Hospital for treatment but was declared “dead on arrival” by the on-duty doctors.

Subsequently, a case under appropriate provisions of law was registered, police said.

Yogesh, a car mechanic, used to visit his friend Sagar, a resident of Prem Nagar and a property dealer, they said.

There was a dispute involving a property between Sagar and the accused and the former and his brother had allegedly beaten up the latter around a month ago. The accused were looking for an opportunity to get even with Sagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

On the day of the incident, Yogesh had gone to Sagar’s shop when the accused opened fire at Sagar. The bullet missed Sagar and hit Yogesh instead, the DCP said.

Police zeroed in on the three accused with the help of CCTV footage and placed them under arrest. Acting on the information provided by the arrested men, the four juveniles were apprehended, the DCP said.

A country-made pistol with two live rounds, four wooden sticks, a scooter and a motorcycle used in the crime have been seized from the possession of the accused, police said, adding that Nihal is a Class-11 student, Akash is pursuing a diploma in electronics and Vikas is involved in property dealing.