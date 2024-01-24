Seven detained in biker group scuffle in southeast Delhi

New Delhi: Seven people were detained after a fight broke out in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, when a group carrying saffron flags on bikes raised slogans near a mosque, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed some people on bikes carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans while passing through a lane.

Another video showed police removing damaged motorcycles from the road. According to police, the incident happened near the D-Block of Khadda Colony in Kalindi Kunj at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

The ruckus began when some locals objected to hooliganism by a group of bikers near a mosque, a police officer said.

A minor scuffle broke out and some members of group ran away leaving behind their bikes, which were pelted with stones, the officer said.

Though neither of the party filed a police complaint in the matter, police registered an FIR in the matter, seized nine bikes, and detained seven persons, the officer said.

In the wake of the incident, a meeting between peace committees from two communities was held and the situation was brought under control.