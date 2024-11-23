Seven AUD students detained

NEW DELHI: Seven students including 4 women from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday during a protest at the IGDTUW convocation ceremony, where Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was in attendance. The protestors were demanding answers regarding the termination of two AUD faculty members, Professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, and the ongoing crisis at the university.

The students, who had gathered outside the convocation venue, held posters with slogans such as “Reinstate Prof. Salil Mishra & Prof. Asmita Kabra” and “What is the Delhi govt. silent on AUD’s crisis of faculty and funds?” They also chanted slogans such as “Bring Back Our Professors” and “AUD Ki Haalat Par Jawaab Do” as the convoy of Delhi CM Atishi passed by, but their calls went unanswered.

In response to the protest, the Delhi Police resorted to what students called heavy-handed tactics, detaining male students even before they could start chanting. Female students were taken to Burari Police Station, while male students were initially detained at Kashmere Gate Police Station before being transferred to Burari. Among those detained was AISA AUD Secretary Com Saiyed.This protest comes after weeks of ongoing efforts by students, faculty members, and Ph.D. scholars to address the growing crisis at AUD, which has included public meetings, demonstrations, and press conferences. The central issue is the wrongful termination of the professors, which students argue has been ignored by both the university administration and the Delhi state government.

Students at AUD have expressed growing frustration with the current administration’s handling of the university’s financial and academic struggles. They are calling for the immediate release of detained students, the reinstatement of Professors Mishra and Kabra, and accountability from both the university administration and the Delhi government.

As the protest continues, student groups vow to intensify their efforts until their demands are met.