‘Set up one-stop centre in every district for women and children’

New Delhi: Delhi High Court has directed the city government to set up a one-stop centre in every district that can be used as a central police station where all crimes against women and children in the town could be registered in compliance with the Supreme Court’s 2018 directions.



The high court said the state governments are already in contempt in not adhering to the time limit fixed by the apex court in setting up

such centres within a year from the date of judgment passed, that is, December 11, 2018.

“It transpires that even though the decision in Nipun Saxena was rendered by the apex court on December 11, 2018, the directions contained in paragraphs 50.7 and 50.9 have yet not been complied with. We are, therefore, directing the GNCTD to act under Section 228-A (3) IPC and lay down the criteria as directed by the apex court.

“The State is also directed to set-up one stop centres in every district in compliance with the judgment of the apex court...,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

As per Section 228-A (3), whoever prints or publishes any matter in relation to any proceeding before a court with respect to an offence referred to in sub-section (1) (rape and sexual assault) without the previous permission of such

court shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine.

The provision also states that the printing or publication of the judgment of any high court or the Supreme Court does not amount to an offence within the meaning of this section.