Set for demolition: DDA urges Signature View Apartment residents to vacate flats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has served a notice asking residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar to vacate their flats at the earliest, as the deadline for evacuation, March 23, has passed.

The DDA had classified the 336-flat residential complex as a “dangerous building” due to structural safety concerns.

An e-tender for its demolition was issued on March 17, shortly after the authority released standard operating procedures for the residents and the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to

coordinate the evacuation.

In the notice dated April 15, the DDA stated, “The high court had mandated that all occupants vacate their flats between December 23, 2024 and March 23, 2025. That period has now lapsed.”

The DDA urged residents to vacate their flats at the earliest for their safety and to allow for the demolition and reconstruction of the building. It has asked the RWA to coordinate with all residents for

a timely evacuation.

Further information on the reconstruction schedule and procedures for claiming the facilitation amount will be shared in due course.

The authority also stated that it is committed to complying with the court’s directive regarding rent assistance, although it plans to appeal certain aspects of the ruling.

RWA president Amrendra Singh Rakesh said 111 residents have already vacated their flats but have not received the promised rent compensation.

“Residents were assured of financial aid once they moved out. But even after 111 families vacated, no payments have been made,” Rakesh said.

He added that the delay has left residents uncertain about whether they will receive the promised compensation.

According to the e-tender, the selected agency will be responsible for dismantling the existing structures, and transporting the debris to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-approved dumping site.

In its order on November 2024, the Delhi High Court had instructed the DDA to ensure the evacuation within three months and to provide rent assistance without delay.