Services on Red Line hit due to overhead equipment issue

New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line were affected for around three hours on Tuesday due to overhead equipment issues between the Pratap Nagar and



Shastri Nagar stations, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, train services on Red Line were affected from 1.04 pm to 3.51 pm on Tuesday in a small section — Tis Hazari to Inderlok — for the repair of a portion of contact wire that got damaged/broken between Pratap Nagar and Shastri Nagar stations.

During this period, regular train services were maintained from Rithala to Inderlok section of the Red Line through Up and

Down movement in one loop, they said.

Single line services were maintained between Inderlok and Tis Hazari stations through the Up line as the maintenance work of damaged contact wire was in progress between Pratap Nagar and Shastri Nagar section of the Down line, the officials said.

Regular train services were maintained from Tis Hazari to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section.

The repair work was over by 3.51 pm and train services on the entire

Red Line were normalised, they said.