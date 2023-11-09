MillenniumPost
Services hit for over an hour on Metro’s Pink Line due to tech fault in train

Services were affected for over an hour on a section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault in a train, officials said.

The services were affected from 8:25 am to 10:09 am on the Majlis Park-Maujpur section, they said.

The Pink Line connects Mukundpur Depot to Shiv Vihar.

“Train services on metro’s Pink Line (Majlis Park-Maujpur) were affected on the down line going from Majlis Park towards Maujpur from 8:25 am to 10:09 am on Wednesday due to a technical fault observed in a train as it approached Durgabai Deshmukh metro station,” a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

During this period, train services were provided through single-line operation between Mayapuri and Lajpat Nagar via the up track. As a result, trains were available at a lesser headway in the section, he said.

