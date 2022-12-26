Services affected for over 1 hr on Pink Line

New Delhi: Services were affected for over an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line on Monday due to a disruption caused by a bird dropping an external wire on a live overhead equipment (OHE) line, officials said on Monday.



The 58-km-long Pink Line connects Majlis Park with Shiv Vihar. "Train services between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar section of the Pink Line were affected on the down line (going towards Shiv Vihar) from 11.15 am to 12.35 pm today as one of the OHE wire parted due to scrap external wire dropped by bird on live OHE resulting in shorting of phase to earth," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

He said the DMRC's OHE maintenance teams "rushed to the site and undertook the repair work" of this parted catenary wire (part of OHE), which was damaged and broken between the Jauhari Enclave and Shiv Vihar section.

During this period, single line services were maintained between Shiv Vihar to Maujpur through the up line as maintenance work of the damaged catenary wire was in progress in the affected section on the down line, the official said.

Normal services were restored on the Maujpur-Shiv Vihar section at 12.35 pm, he said.