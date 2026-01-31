Service Recognised: 111 Delhi Police personnel awarded honorary ranks

NEW DELHI: In a ceremonial tribute to years of dedicated service, the Delhi Police on Tuesday conferred honorary rank promotions on 111 personnel on the day of their retirement during a grand pipping ceremony held at Adarsh Auditorium at the Police Headquarters.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha personally adorned the retiring personnel — from the ranks of Constable to Sub-Inspector — with the insignia of their next higher honorary rank, in the presence of senior officers and family members.

The event marked the second ceremony under the Delhi Police Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme, which was launched following approval by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The inaugural ceremony under the scheme was held on December 31, 2025. The initiative allows personnel retiring from the rank of Constable up to Sub-Inspector to receive an honorary promotion in recognition of their long and meritorious service.

The programme began with a welcome address by Special Commissioner of Police (HRD) Robin Hibu, who highlighted the significance of the initiative and outlined the purpose of the ceremony. He welcomed the Commissioner of Police and other dignitaries, setting the tone for an event celebrating commitment, discipline and decades of public service.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Golchha thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Lieutenant Governor for approving the scheme. He praised the retiring personnel for their unwavering dedication, noting that many served with full commitment until their final day in uniform. He said the honorary ranks were a symbolic yet meaningful recognition of their contributions to policing and society, and extended his best wishes for their health and happiness in retirement.

He also appreciated the efforts of senior officers, including Robin Hibu, Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Suman Goyal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Personnel) Sanjay Bhatia, and DCP (HQ-IV) Rakesh Paweria, along with Police Headquarters staff, for organising the event.