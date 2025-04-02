‘Serve notice to show papers or vacate the land’

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has alleged that several mosques in his constituency have been constructed on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and are expanding over time.

Speaking during a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, the Shakur

Basti MLA urged authorities to take action against such encroachments and demanded that a notice be served to verify land ownership.

“In my constituency, there is a DDA park where a mosque is located. But, that structure is expanding with time. The park, however, belongs to the DDA. Whenever DDA officials visit, they are told that the land belongs to the Waqf Board. I want to request that a notice be served on such lands to show the papers (of ownership); otherwise, such lands will be vacated,” Singh stated.

The BJP MLA further claimed that over 50 temples have been demolished in the past year following orders from AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. However, no action has

been taken against other religious structures.

“In my area, there are four such mosques built on DDA land. I request the minister to direct all relevant departments, whether DDA, PWD, or

MCD, to take appropriate action,” he added.

Singh’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of the Waqf Board following the Union cabinet’s approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The Bill, which incorporates

recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), is set to be tabled in Parliament for discussion

and passage.

The Bill was referred to the JPC in August 2024 after being introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The panel adopted its report with a majority vote, though all 11 opposition MPs on the committee objected to the proposed changes and submitted dissent notes.