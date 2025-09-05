Serve flood-hit people: Kejriwal to karyakartas

New Delhi: As rising Yamuna waters inundated low-lying areas of the capital, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all party karyakartas to dedicate themselves to serving the people affected by the floods.

In a post on X, he urged party workers to “join hands with the administration” and ensure that assistance reached those affected. Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha met the families who were displaced from Jahangirpuri jhuggis and shifted to MCD schools, where concerns over toilets, food, drinking water, and mosquito repellents were raised. Jha instructed officials present to address these issues and assured that families would be able to return once the water recedes.

He said around 70–80 families are currently sheltered in relief camps, with the number expected to rise. Additional classrooms have been earmarked to house more displaced families if required. Jha also sought stronger police security, citing past instances of theft in flooded homes. Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk MLA

Punardeep Sawhney inspected arrangements at a relief camp in Mori Gate School No. 1, where facilities such as electricity, food, and shelter were reviewed with local officials.