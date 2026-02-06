‘Serious misconduct and abuse of authority’: Delhi court acquits eight in 2019 murder case

new delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted eight men accused in the 2019 murder of businessman Vijender Sharma, saying the investigation in the case revealed a pattern of “serious misconduct and abuse



of authority by the investigating officials”.

“The material interpolations in official records, unexplained illegal detention, doubtful recoveries, fabricated arrest memos, and large-scale violation of statutory procedure cannot be ignored or treated lightly,” said Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal who was hearing the case.

“These are not mere lapses or errors of judgment, but prima facie disclose a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse of authority by the investigating officials,” the judge said.

He was hearing a case against Ajay Sharma, Chokhe Ram Dixit, Manish Sharma, Raj Kumar Maheshwari, Rohit Gogia, Raj Sharma, Giriraj Maheshwari and Neeraj Bhanot who were accused in the killing of businessman Vijender Sharma.

Sharma was allegedly assaulted with iron rods and wooden sticks on April 21, 2019, while returning home from his shop in West Gorakh Park. He sustained multiple injuries and died three days later during treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

An FIR was registered in Shahdara police station and the accused were booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 147, 148, 341, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

The court noted that the “lapsed probe” had the potential not only to “derail” a criminal trial but also to defeat the administration of justice itself.

“The court, therefore, considers it appropriate that competent authorities examine the role of the investigating officers and take such action as may be warranted in accordance with law,” the judge said.

The court held that while the death was homicidal, contradictions, unreliable dying declaration, flawed investigation and lack of proof meant the prosecution failed to link the accused, granting them the benefit of doubt.