Series of art workshops begin for Delhi govt school students

New Delhi: The Delhi government has embarked on an initiative to inspire creativity and teamwork among students from government schools under the theme ‘Unlocking Creative Expressions: Empowering Young Minds through Collaborative Art’.



The series of workshops was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). The workshops will be running from August 8 to 11, aiming to provide students with a unique platform to explore their artistic potential and broaden their horizons.

On the first day, students painted individual canvases, with the resulting pieces harmoniously combined to form a diverse collective artwork. Drawing inspiration from artist Sushant Mandal’s work, on the second day students will be introduced to the realm of mini theatrical dioramas, achieved through paper craft and colours.

On the third day it will be puppet making, taking cues from the autobiographical creations of artist Afra Eisma. In this activity, students will be encouraged to adopt a multi-disciplinary approach to creativity, combining elements of literature, painting, and sculpture.

And on the final day of the workshop series, participants will delve into a thought-provoking exploration of time’s impact on their lives.

The programme aims to not only nurture artistic talents but also significantly contribute to students’ overall growth and development. By encouraging collaboration, critical

thinking, and imaginative expression, the initiative aligns with the vision of a well-rounded education.