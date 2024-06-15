Serial burglars caught in Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao theft cases

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two burglars for two-night burglary incidents in the area of North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Bara Hindu Rao Police Station.

The accused were identified as Samiruddin alias Sameer Mirza alias Munna (40), and Sanu (23), both residents of J.J. Colony, Bawana, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incidents, reported on June 11 and 12, involved the theft of approximately Rs 2.6 lakh in cash and over 100 new branded T-shirts. The investigation revealed the use of vehicles without number plates, making initial progress challenging.

However, dedicated police teams of the Delhi Police, under the supervision of Inspector Bishambar Dayal Meena and ACP Vijay Kumar Rastogi, successfully tracked the suspects.

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed two helmet-clad individuals breaking locks. The breakthrough came when one suspect briefly removed his helmet, allowing the police to identify him as Samiruddin, a known criminal with seven previous cases of burglary and theft.

This identification led to raids at multiple locations, resulting in the arrests of Samiruddin and his associate Sanu.

Recovered from their possession were Rs. 15,000 in cash, several small currency notes and coins, over 100 new branded T-shirts worth Rs. 20,000, a motorcycle, and a scooter used in the crimes.

Additionally, housebreaking tools including torches, screwdrivers, lock cutters, hammers, and gloves were seized.

The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in the burglaries and other recent incidents in Hauz Quazi.

They have been presented in court and remanded in police custody for further investigation to recover the remaining stolen property and trace additional associates.

The accused Samiruddin, has a criminal history dating back to 2013, including involvement in cases registered at various police stations across Delhi. Known for his lavish lifestyle funded by criminal activities, he was evading an arrest warrant in a 2020 burglary case. His accomplice, Sanu, has his past criminal activities under verification.

The cases solved were registered at Bara Hindu Rao Police Station, and cases from Hauz Quazi.