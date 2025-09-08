Sept 13: Villagers to hold massive protest against UER toll tax

NEW DELHI: Agitated over imposition of toll tax on the newly opened UER 2 highway, villagers of rural areas of Delhi held a panchayat on Sunday and decided to hold a massive protest on September 13 to press for their demand for removal of the toll tax.

The panchayat of 360 villages was organized in Bindapur, which was chaired by the head of Palam 360 Khap, Chaudhary Surendra Solanki. A large number of villagers, senior citizens and panchayat representatives participated in the panchayat which took stock of the situation in the wake of the UER-2 toll tax that has fueled anger

among the villagers.

Addressing the panchayat, Chaudhary Solanki said that this fight is not just against the toll tax but is a fight for the rights of the common people. He asserted that no one can suppress the voice of 360 villages. Solanki assured the villagers that their problems will be strongly conveyed to the government.

The panchayat unanimously decided that a huge mahapanchayat and protest will be organized at Bakkarwala-Mundka toll on September 13 in which thousands of villagers and youth are expected to participate. .

The speakers in the panchayat said that the UER-2 toll tax has been forcibly imposed on farmers and the general public. They warned of road blockade if the toll tax

was not abolished.