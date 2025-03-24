Senior secondary curriculum expanded with new subjects

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided to expand academic choices for senior secondary students by introducing new subjects in three government schools for the 2025-26 academic session. In a circular issued on March 19, the department confirmed that students at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, and Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School will now have the option to study Informatics Practices, History, Urdu, Physical Education, and Sociology.

This move is aimed at broadening the curriculum and offering students a wider range of subjects to explore, catering to both academic and vocational interests. The DoE has instructed school authorities to ensure that all necessary formalities with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are completed for these subjects to be officially affiliated.

According to Sant Ram, district secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association, preparations are already underway for the implementation of these new subjects. He stated that the teaching of these courses will begin in April and expressed confidence that this initiative will provide students with greater flexibility in their academic pursuits.

By adding these subjects, the Directorate of Education seeks to equip students with skills that align with contemporary educational and professional trends. Informatics Practices will introduce students to computer programming and data management, while Physical Education will emphasize health and fitness. The inclusion of History and Sociology aims to enhance students’ understanding of society and historical developments, while Urdu will provide an opportunity to study one of the region’s prominent languages.

With the introduction of these subjects, the Delhi government is taking another step toward enhancing the quality of education in its schools, ensuring students have more diverse and relevant learning options as they prepare for higher education and future careers.