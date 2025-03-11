Senior GST official jumps from 14th floor in Noida

Noida: A 59-year-old Deputy commissioner at Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department allegedly died by suicide on Monday after he jumped from the 14th floor of his residential society in Noida.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Sanjay Singh, was posted as a deputy commissioner in the GST department in Ghaziabad. He was living with his family in Tower-A of Apex Anthena Society in Noida’s Sector 75.

“On Monday around 11 am, we received a police control room (PCR) call and a team rushed to the spot. The deceased was taken to hospital were doctors confirmed him dead,” a senior

police officer said.

“Family members told us that Singh was battling with Stage-IV cancer and was under depression.

“The body was taken into custody and was sent for post-mortem examination. Further enquiry into the incident is underway,” police added.

The police said that they have not received any complaint or suicide note yet. Singh is survived by his wife and two sons.

One of his sons works in Gurugram while the other is studying at a university in Greater Noida. “Police are examining the CCTV camera footage installed in the society premises as well as questioning residents,” the senior cop said.